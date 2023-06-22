South Africa

SAAF member dies, another injured in car crash

22 June 2023 - 09:51
The two SANDF members were tasked to deliver equipment to be used during the youth week celebration closing parade fly-past on Friday in Potchefstroom. File image
Image: Masi Losi

A member of the South African Air Force has died while another was injured in a car crash.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed the two were involved in a crash with a delivery truck on the R54 to Potchefstroom at about 2pm on Wednesday.

According to SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa, the two were delivering equipment to be used during the youth week celebration closing parade fly-past in Potchefstroom.

“One member lost his life and the second member was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

