South Africa

Scammers target the presidency and Stats SA

22 June 2023 - 08:21 By TimesLIVE
Stock image
Stock image
Image: 123RF

Be warned. Scammers are trying to lure South Africans into a trap under the guise of jobs at Stats SA and fraudulently using the name of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency has warned “there are scam messages purporting to be sanctioned by the president or the presidency”.

“The president does NOT request any funds or endorse any payments or contracts between third parties, whether through websites, adverts, social media, emails, letters, texts or phone conversations. If you have already received any such communication, you are advised to terminate all further contact with the scammers, and, in the event that you have sent them funds, contact law enforcement immediately,” it said.

Stats SA said it has become aware of a site that is fraudulently inviting applications for positions at the organisation.

“The HR Database is not open, and we are not advertising any vacancies at the present moment,” the entity said.

Stats SA uses its own two platforms for recruitment: a HR Database for short-term contract positions, and e-Recruitment platform for permanent positions.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Don't pay to get on the list: City of Cape Town warns about this housing scam

“If you are asked to pay to register on the city's housing needs register for a government housing Breaking New Ground opportunity or a plot of ...
News
2 days ago

'Then I let rip': The moment Helen Zille realised she was being scammed

"Having been stupid enough to get scammed by fraudsters, I want to use my experience to help others avoid being caught too."
News
5 days ago

'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam

"My friend and I lost thousands of rand to a scammer who hijacked the WhatsApp profile of a mutual friend. He was pretending to be that friend."
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa
  3. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  4. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict