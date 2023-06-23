South Africa

Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters

23 June 2023 - 13:44
A minor suspected to be two years old died from burn wounds when the house caught fire.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A toddler estimated to be two years old died of burn wounds on Thursday when a seven-bedroom house occupied by squatters caught fire in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded at about 9pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The disaster management team had been alerted to provide assistance to the house's occupants. Police were also on the scene and were investigating, Khumalo said.

This is the second fire tragedy in the city in a week after the death of two children in a block of flats in Hillbrow on Wednesday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | Siblings killed in Hillbrow fire 'screamed for help' before their deaths

The city has been warned on multiple occasions that the Florence Nightingale building is a disaster waiting to happen
News
1 day ago

