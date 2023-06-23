South Africa

Eersterust secondary school pupils who burnt desks identified

23 June 2023 - 13:12
The parents of the trio will have to pay up or risk their childrens' expulsion if the pupils' role in the vandalism is confirmed during a disciplinary process.
Image: Supplied

Three pupils have been identified in connection with the burning of desks at the Eersterust Secondary School in Tshwane.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said a disciplinary process is under way.

“In case the learner is found guilty, as per the code of conduct for learners, the parent is liable to repair and fix the damages. If there is a failure to do that, the school will recommend the expulsion of the learner,” he said.

In a video making the rounds on social media, a desk is seen burning inside the schoolyard behind a vandalised toilet building with broken chairs scattered around.

Mabona said the facilities were renovated in 2021, only to be vandalised the next day. The facilities were closed for safety reasons while the department was making repairs.

“We condemn acts of misconduct by anyone which seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions.”

He urged pupils not to engage in this type of behaviour and implored parents to assist the department in instilling discipline in and outside the school environment.

The DA in Gauteng condemned the pupils' actions.

“This is irresponsible behaviour that must not be tolerated. Gauteng schools already have a severe shortage of resources, such as infrastructure and furniture.”

The party said it will conduct an oversight inspection at the school when schools open for the third term to engage the school governing body and school management on how they can instil discipline among pupils.

TimesLIVE

