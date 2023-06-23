It is unlikely South Africa would experience a complete electricity grid collapse despite Eskom’s continuous power problems.
These were the sentiments of chartered engineer and former manager at Eskom, Vally Padayachee, who serves as a chairperson of the National Rationalised Specifications (NRS).
Speaking at a National Press Club briefing on Wednesday, Padayachee said though a blackout or national grid collapse was not impossible, it was not likely.
“Higher stages of load-shedding does not mean we get closer to blackout. It means our electricity utility members, especially Eskom, are in control of the network and keeping it stable.
“Migrating into ‘blackout situation’ and a potential national grid collapse is technically not impossible, but it is virtually not probable at all,” he said.
Padayachee has been reported to be among those shortlisted for the Eskom CEO position, with City Press and Mail & Guardian reporting his name was listed in leaked documents.
When asked by TimesLIVE about the shortlist Padayachee declined to comment, saying the hiring process at Eskom was ongoing and he was not at liberty to discuss it.
Eskom told TimesLIVE information on the shortlist was not made public.
Padayachee warned that while Eskom has reduced the levels of load-shedding it may be forced to implement levels beyond stage 8 for the rest of June until August due to the generally poor state of the grid.
Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely
Image: Frans Sello waga Machate
It is unlikely South Africa would experience a complete electricity grid collapse despite Eskom’s continuous power problems.
These were the sentiments of chartered engineer and former manager at Eskom, Vally Padayachee, who serves as a chairperson of the National Rationalised Specifications (NRS).
Speaking at a National Press Club briefing on Wednesday, Padayachee said though a blackout or national grid collapse was not impossible, it was not likely.
“Higher stages of load-shedding does not mean we get closer to blackout. It means our electricity utility members, especially Eskom, are in control of the network and keeping it stable.
“Migrating into ‘blackout situation’ and a potential national grid collapse is technically not impossible, but it is virtually not probable at all,” he said.
Padayachee has been reported to be among those shortlisted for the Eskom CEO position, with City Press and Mail & Guardian reporting his name was listed in leaked documents.
When asked by TimesLIVE about the shortlist Padayachee declined to comment, saying the hiring process at Eskom was ongoing and he was not at liberty to discuss it.
Eskom told TimesLIVE information on the shortlist was not made public.
Padayachee warned that while Eskom has reduced the levels of load-shedding it may be forced to implement levels beyond stage 8 for the rest of June until August due to the generally poor state of the grid.
Lights back on for Roodepoort factory after 39 days without power
He said the country’s electricity infrastructure was exposed to a variety of potential threats, including extreme weather conditions, power generation, distribution plant and control systems failures.
“Should the associated risks materialise, the resulting impact on safety, society, the environment and the economy can be significant. The risk of a national blackout, while inherent to the operation of a large power system, has a low likelihood of materialising given operating protocols and protection systems in place,” he said.
Padayachee said should a national blackout happen the impact on the country would be severe.
“The 2003 blackout in northeast USA and Ontario (Canada) that affected 50-million people was caused by transmission network constraints. The event could have been avoided by load-shedding in the two hours of the emerging system emergency before the final cascading loss of multiple transmission lines and generators occurred.”
Padayachee said to fix the crisis in South Africa, Eskom needed to strengthen its power generation and boost energy availability.
He encouraged voluntary load reduction by the public.
“Prudent power system operation requires adequate maintenance to be undertaken to manage long-term plant availability and ensure the safety of plant and personnel.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Two years at Tutuka were hell': former power station GM details threats to his life
Winter not as cold as expected: Eskom boss on lower stages of load-shedding
Eskom suffers R7bn annual loss due to illegal connections in Gauteng
Tshwane’s electricity debt climbs to just below R1.9bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos