Eskom to pilot load-limiting measures in Fourways

23 June 2023 - 15:55
Eskom said through load limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps.
Eskom on Friday said it was implementing a load-limiting project nationally during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, with the pilot starting on Friday in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The power utility said the pilot would focus on select customers with smart meters.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the measures would reduce customers’ electricity capacity from 60/80 to 10 amps.

“This will allow customers to continue to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 amps,” she said.

Qithi said load limiting through smart meters was part of demand side management (DSM) initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand on the grid during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding.

Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it first

Would you buy into a smart meter that turns off the power if you are using too much?
2 weeks ago

An hour before the start of load-shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit (CIU) and cellphone.

“The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption and thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for the duration of the load-shedding period,” she said.

The power utility has appealed to customers selected as part of the pilot to partner with it in ensuring the impact of load-shedding is reduced.

“There are numerous benefits to this approach for both the customers and Eskom. The project aims to allow customers to have access to minimal usage of electricity during lower stages of load-shedding. The success of this phase of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the customers, as the outcomes will influence how the national rollout will unfold,” Qithi said.

