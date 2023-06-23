“Balance payable is R0.01. Please pay immediately to avoid disconnection and/or legal processes,” the message read.
eThekwini municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the message at the bottom of utility bills is computer generated and printed out when a customer is owing, regardless of the amount.
“The message is meant to remind customers they must keep their accounts up to date. We apologise if it may have caused alarm. Customers whose accounts are up to date may ignore it. We will look at how we can have the system only send the message to those in arrears.”
eThekwini municipality threatens disconnection or legal action over one cent
Image: 123RF/ henningmarquardt
Received a message from eThekwini municipality threatening to cut your services for owing one cent?
It’s to remind you to keep your accounts up to date.
This week several Durban residents posted on social media they received a message stating they were in arrears of one cent.
Image: via Facebook
