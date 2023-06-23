The death of five people on an exploration to the wreckage of the Titanic has sparked debate on where to draw the line in the search for adventure.
The group were travelling in a submersible that went missing on Sunday after it lost communication less than two hours after its descent. It sparked an international search which lasted four days and ended in tragedy.
OceanGate, which operates the submersible, said on Thursday the crew had “sadly been lost”. The deaths were confirmed by the US Coast Guard, which added that a debris field “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber” had been found.
Questions about the submersible's safety were raised,, with the New York Times saying experts inside and outside OceanGate had warned of dangers years before.
Despite this, the group proceeded, signing, according to the New York Post, an extensive waiver that included several mentions of possible death.
The men were described as “true explorers” with “a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans”.
However, many believed they had gone too far in their search for adventure. While some said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience worth the risk, others said the ocean was too dangerous to tempt.
A few pointed out that this was an accident, and accidents happen.
POLL | Is a submersible tour to a wreckage worth the risk?
Image: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
The Conversation said “frontier tourism” is worth billions of dollars .
“Frontier tourism is an exclusive and extreme form of adventure travel. The trips are very expensive, aim to overstimulate the senses and go to the outer limits of our planet — the deep oceans, high mountains, polar areas — and even space,” it added.
South Africa is one of the leading adventure tourism destinations in the world.
A study by H Terblanche for a honours degree at North-West University found “escape and relaxation is seen as the most important factor as it has the highest mean value. Thus, it may be the main reason adventure tourists travel to participate in adventure activities”.
