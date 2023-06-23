A search and rescue operation is under way at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay near George after a vehicle veered off the edge of the cliff.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Chris Spies said George police were alerted to the incident at about 11am on Wednesday. It is suspected the incident took place between Tuesday and Wednesday.
“A search party consisting of various emergency services was assembled and dispatched to the scene. The operation, which is under way, was hampered by adverse weather conditions yesterday [Thursday],” Spies told TimesLIVE on Friday.
“The search for the missing person resumed at first light this morning [Friday]. Police divers supported by the National Sea Rescue Institute and George fire department are monitoring the coastline.”
Spies said the search team has also deployed drones to assist with the search for the vehicle.
“The search for the driver of the vehicle continues.”
Search and rescue after motorist veers off Voëlklip near George
Police divers supported by the National Sea Rescue Institute and George fire department are monitoring the coastline
Image: CAPT MALCOLM POJIE
Notorious Voëlklip road not the problem, road user behaviour is: Herolds Bay residents
Two people were killed in January after plummeting down the notorious mountain edge within a week of each other.
The body of a man, believed to be from Mossel Bay, was found in the sea while a woman’s remains were found by a passer-by after the second incident when they noticed tracks that left the gravel road.
The woman, believed to have been from Grootbrakrivier, was found on the rocks with multiple injuries while her vehicle and clothing were found drifting in the sea below.
