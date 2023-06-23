South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Joe Phaahla closes Aids conference

23 June 2023 - 09:25 By TIMESLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla is closing the 11th annual Aids conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.

