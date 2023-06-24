South Africa

Eskom allowed to sidestep pollution reduction rules at key plant

24 June 2023 - 14:46 By Colleen Goko

Eskom has been given permission to bypass pollution abatement equipment at one of its biggest coal-fired power plants...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  2. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Who died on tourist submersible to Titanic wreckage? World
  4. Missing Titanic sub hours from running out of oxygen World
  5. What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible? An expert ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded