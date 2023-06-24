South Africa

Nine arrested after Nkandla mosque attack

24 June 2023 - 12:05 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police stand guard over suspects allegedly involve in a mosque attack in KZN.
Police stand guard over suspects allegedly involve in a mosque attack in KZN.
Image: Supplied

Nine men have been arrested after they allegedly stormed a mosque and held up congregants in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said according to the victims, the men, armed with firearms, robbed men of cash, cellphones and valuables.

“Police in Nkandla were notified and immediately mobilised all available police officers and other law enforcements agencies,” said Naicker.

With the assistance of residents, community officers were able to locate a sedan and a minibus taxi used to flee the scene. Both vehicles were intercepted in different locations and nine men aged between 24 and 33 years were arrested, he added.

Police seized three 9mm pistols as well as some stolen cellphones and cash. Investigations are ongoing and detectives expect to make more arrests soon. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gunmen in Nigeria kill a dozen people, abduct others from mosque

Gunmen in Nigeria killed a dozen worshippers, including an imam, and kidnapped several others from a mosque on Saturday night, local residents said ...
News
6 months ago

Several people killed as gunman opens fire at Jehovah's Witnesses church in Germany

German police were searching for a motive on Friday after a gunman, believed to have been acting alone, killed several people in a Jehovah's ...
News
3 months ago

At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches

Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  2. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Who died on tourist submersible to Titanic wreckage? World
  4. Missing Titanic sub hours from running out of oxygen World
  5. What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible? An expert ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded