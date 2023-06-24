Nine arrested after Nkandla mosque attack

Nine men have been arrested after they allegedly stormed a mosque and held up congregants in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said according to the victims, the men, armed with firearms, robbed men of cash, cellphones and valuables.
“Police in Nkandla were notified and immediately mobilised all available police officers and other law enforcements agencies,” said Naicker.
With the assistance of residents, community officers were able to locate a sedan and a minibus taxi used to flee the scene. Both vehicles were intercepted in different locations and nine men aged between 24 and 33 years were arrested, he added.
Police seized three 9mm pistols as well as some stolen cellphones and cash. Investigations are ongoing and detectives expect to make more arrests soon.
