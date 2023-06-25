Team SA field a team of six people in three teams consisting of Rabela and Mbuweni with a blade, machine shearers Dumisani Xhasa and Hans van Schalkwyk and wool handlers Almarie Muller van Schalkwyk and Marie Mullee.
The competition, held every three years and drew entrants from 31 countries, showcases the art, skill and techniques it takes to be a world champion.
This year’s event was marked with disruption when Scottish supporters of Animal Rising gained access to the stage at the Royal Highland show on Saturday.
Three individuals glued themselves to the gates behind which sheep were kept, while others held posters detailing facts about the farming industry.
The organisation said during the competition, sheep are used for entertainment and sheered in under 60 seconds, causing stress and often injury.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
It’s official: Team SA sheep shearers are a cut above the rest
Image: Facebook/South African Sheep Shearing Federation
South African blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni scooped victory at the finals at the Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling championship in Scotland on Sunday.
Rabela and Mbuweni who were pitted against four other finalists took gold and silver in the championship in Edinburgh.
In a post, the South African Sheep Shearing Federation said: “Bonile took gold, and Zwelamakhosi silver in the Blade Shearing Individual Division, making South Africa the undisputed World Blade Shearing champions once again.”
Team SA field a team of six people in three teams consisting of Rabela and Mbuweni with a blade, machine shearers Dumisani Xhasa and Hans van Schalkwyk and wool handlers Almarie Muller van Schalkwyk and Marie Mullee.
The competition, held every three years and drew entrants from 31 countries, showcases the art, skill and techniques it takes to be a world champion.
This year’s event was marked with disruption when Scottish supporters of Animal Rising gained access to the stage at the Royal Highland show on Saturday.
Three individuals glued themselves to the gates behind which sheep were kept, while others held posters detailing facts about the farming industry.
The organisation said during the competition, sheep are used for entertainment and sheered in under 60 seconds, causing stress and often injury.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Jobs bloodbath as axe falls on Free State abattoir
Murder trial acquittal shifts focus onto rampant stock theft in Mpumalanga community
New para-veterinary rules will be a ‘game-changer’ for animal healthcare, food security
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos