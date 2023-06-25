Police uncovered a dagga cultivation plant and laboratory at a plot near Brits in North West on Friday.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the team, acting on a search and seizure warrant, found a 36-year-old man at the premises.
“The man allegedly confirmed that he is renting the place. Police discovered a dagga cultivation warehouse consisting of a number of rooms.
“Dagga plants at various stages of cultivation and other products with an estimated street value of R760,000 were confiscated.”
They said 18 lights, 11 fans, battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, two machines, a laptop and a cellphone were also confiscated.
Mokgwabone said the man is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said police will continue “to rid communities of drugs through arrests like this one”.
North West police uncover dagga cultivation plant and lab
Image: SAPS
