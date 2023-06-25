South Africa

North West police uncover dagga cultivation plant and lab

25 June 2023 - 13:28
The dagga production plant police discovered
The dagga production plant police discovered
Image: SAPS

Police uncovered a dagga cultivation plant and laboratory at a plot near Brits in North West on Friday.

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the team, acting on a search and seizure warrant, found a 36-year-old man at the premises.

“The man allegedly confirmed that he is renting the place. Police discovered a dagga cultivation warehouse consisting of a number of rooms. 

“Dagga plants at various stages of cultivation and other products with an estimated street value of R760,000 were confiscated.” 

They said 18 lights, 11 fans, battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, two machines, a laptop and a cellphone were also confiscated.

Mokgwabone said the man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said police will continue “to rid communities of drugs through arrests like this one”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

More than 9,000 suspects arrested for murder, rape and other serious crimes in KZN in May

More than 9,000 suspects were arrested for murder, rape, robberies and carjacking and 325 firearms were seized by KwaZulu-Natal police in May.
News
2 weeks ago

Durban policewoman nabbed in R6m cocaine bust

Two Durban women - one of them a police officer - were arrested after cocaine with a street value of R6m was recovered at a flat in the CBD.
News
1 month ago

Man bust for 12.6kg of dagga worth R53k concealed in car at eSwatini border

An eSwatini national appeared in the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly being in possession of 12kg of dagga in his vehicle on ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Cape Town mayor treats dog to steak breakfast as reward for drug bust

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treated a K9 officer named "Khaleesi" from the metro police K9 unit to a steak breakfast on Wednesday morning.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  2. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  3. What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible? An expert ... South Africa
  4. All aboard Titanic submersible dead: Owner World
  5. LISTEN | Titan submersible inventor 'broke rules' World

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded