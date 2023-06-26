Collision leaves two passengers dead on N2 at Zinkwazi, opportunists loot truck

Two people were killed and three seriously injured after a head-on collision between two trucks on the N2 at Zinkwazi on Monday morning, resulting in looting and a huge traffic jam
IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue said its team responded to the collision and on arrival found there had been multiple fatalities and injuries, and there was looting taking place from one of the trucks.
“Reports are that a truck initially rear-ended a smaller truck. The smaller truck went down an embankment while the second truck veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a third truck.
“The driver and front passengers in the smaller truck were lucky to escape with minor injuries. Sadly the two passengers on the back of the truck sustained fatal injuries and were declared at the scene.”
IPSS said the driver of one of the larger trucks sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.
The driver and passengers in the other truck all sustained critical injuries and were trapped, said IPSS.
It said the KwaDukuza fire department and rural metro fire personnel worked to extricate the patients while some looting of one truck took place.
“The three patients were successfully extricated and their care was handed over to waiting medical crews. Two patients were transported to a suitable facility. Due to the traumatic injuries of the driver, the decision was made to airlift the patient to a suitable facility.”
IPSS said the N2 was closed entirely, with traffic diverted over the Zinkwazi bridge.
The N2 is expected to be obstructed for some time while investigations and recovery take place.
TimesLIVE
