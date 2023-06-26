South Africa

‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula

26 June 2023 - 08:19
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says illegal migrants put a heavy strain on the fiscus. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says illegal migrants have been a ticking time bomb for South Africa, stating they put a heavy strain on the fiscus with adverse effects on service delivery and high unemployment, among other things.

Last week home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the ANC's national working committee (NWC) on suggested changes to immigration policies, including amendment proposals on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.

Mbalula said the NWC noted the briefing and emphasised the need for a balance between national interests and international solidarity, particularly within the Pan African context.

“Illegal immigrants put a heavy strain on the fiscus with adverse effects on service delivery, the overstretched health sector, high unemployment and poverty,” he said.

“Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country, which has been an albatross of the ANC-led government to accelerate service delivery at a faster pace and the outbreak of violence as attested to by the violent attacks in Diepsloot on June 21.”

Mbalula called on communities to exercise restraint and avoid damage to property and life.

“We urgently call on the department of home affairs for swifter implementation of the white paper process.”

The white paper is part of the department's repositioning programme that will align with its modernisation programme and other transformation initiatives.

The paper sets out the department's mandate and its central role in the state and society, including managing official identity and status of persons, international migration and asylum seekers and refugees.

Earlier this month Motsoaledi extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which would have expired at the end of June, to December 31.

This means Zimbabweans with the exemption permit can enter and leave the country provided they comply with all other requirements for crossing the border.

“No holder of exemption should be required to produce a valid exemption certificate/permit or an authorisation letter to remain in the Republic when making an application for any category of the visas, including temporary residence visa,” he said.

Motsoaledi said more home affairs officials have been deployed to assist with application processing as about 1,000 to 1,500 visa and waiver applications are being made daily by affected Zimbabweans.

TimesLIVE

