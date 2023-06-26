South Africa

Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer

26 June 2023 - 14:08
Ipid is probing circumstances surrounding the death of a metro cop who was killed after an altercation with a police officer in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Ipid is probing circumstances surrounding the death of a metro cop who was killed after an altercation with a police officer in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating a murder after a member of the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) was gunned down on Monday allegedly by a police officer.  

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said they had been notified about the incident in a Braamfontein liquor outlet, where it's alleged a SAPS member fatally wounded a JMPD member after an alleged altercation between the two.  

“Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death,” he said.  

Raburabu said no one had been arrested.  

“The case would be investigated before any arrests could follow.”

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident and refused to divulge more details about the incident.   

“What I can confirm is that they were both off-duty,” he said.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Will JMPD officers wearing body cameras reduce bribery and corruption?

Will body cams on metro police officers help?
News
3 days ago

Metro police don't have the cars to fight crime

Two of the three metros in Gauteng have told the provincial legislature they are struggling with their vehicle fleet, due to budget constraints, ...
News
6 days ago

Two Tshwane metro cops arrested for operating outside jurisdiction as city cracks down on misconduct

Two Tshwane metro police department officers were arrested by their counterparts over the weekend in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, for operating outside ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Cop killer' shot dead during standoff with police in Brits South Africa
  2. Two, including teen boy, killed as bullets fly in Bethelsdorp South Africa
  3. Would-be robbers nabbed for attack on SANParks workers South Africa
  4. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  2. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  3. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  4. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Titan submersible inventor 'broke rules' World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula