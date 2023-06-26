The matter was before the court to deal with outstanding DNA results and further investigation.
The state told the court the DNA results were still outstanding and sought a further postponement.
The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17, and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.
Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5, and eight-year-old Ayanda Manunu Memela survived the attack.
One other suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. Another was shot dead and a man escaped during an exchange of gunfire with police.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man linked to Imbali mass murder back in court, accomplice still on the run
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A Pietermaritzburg man who faces 15 charges relating to the murder of 10 family members in Imbali made a brief appearance in court after he abandoned his bail bid last month.
Deon Warren Thabo Mathonsi, 27, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
He is facing 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Mathonsi was one of four men who allegedly killed members of the same family at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg.
Seven women and three men were killed, and five people were injured.
Gunman killed, another in hospital and one in custody after KZN mass shooting
The matter was before the court to deal with outstanding DNA results and further investigation.
The state told the court the DNA results were still outstanding and sought a further postponement.
The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17, and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.
Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5, and eight-year-old Ayanda Manunu Memela survived the attack.
One other suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. Another was shot dead and a man escaped during an exchange of gunfire with police.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'We should not stand here in shock but confront crime,' MEC tells mourners at memorial for mass shooting victims
Man linked to Imbali mass murders appears in court
Bring back specialised units to rid SA of illegal guns: police union
10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos