South Africa

Man linked to Imbali mass murder back in court, accomplice still on the run

26 June 2023 - 15:36
Ten members of Imbali's Memela family were shot dead in April, while five survived.
Ten members of Imbali's Memela family were shot dead in April, while five survived.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A Pietermaritzburg man who faces 15 charges relating to the murder of 10 family members in Imbali made a brief appearance in court after he abandoned his bail bid last month. 

Deon Warren Thabo Mathonsi, 27, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday. 

He is facing 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Mathonsi was one of four men who allegedly killed members of the same family at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg.

Seven women and three men were killed, and five people were injured.

Gunman killed, another in hospital and one in custody after KZN mass shooting

A group of brazen gunmen who stormed the home of the Memela family in Imbali, killing 10 people during the early hours of Friday, identified ...
News
2 months ago

The matter was before the court to deal with outstanding DNA results and further investigation.

The state told the court the DNA results were still outstanding and sought a further postponement. 

The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17, and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.

Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5, and eight-year-old Ayanda Manunu Memela survived the attack.

One other suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. Another was shot dead and a man escaped during an exchange of gunfire with police. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We should not stand here in shock but confront crime,' MEC tells mourners at memorial for mass shooting victims

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has expressed concern that the majority of correctional service centres are crowded with young ...
News
1 month ago

Man linked to Imbali mass murders appears in court

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg which claimed 10 lives in the same family has appeared in court.
News
2 months ago

Bring back specialised units to rid SA of illegal guns: police union

The proliferation of illegal guns and daily fatal shootings have prompted a call for the reinstatement of specialised police units and improvement of ...
News
1 month ago

10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush

Eight women and two men were shot dead when a group of armed men stormed their home in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  2. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  3. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  4. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Titan submersible inventor 'broke rules' World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula