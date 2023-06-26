Man nabbed for ‘impersonating’ cop to appear in North West court

A 47-year-old man will appear in a North West court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer last week.
The man was nabbed in a sting operation in Boitekong outside Rustenburg on Friday.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: "The suspect allegedly pretended to be an investigating officer of a theft case opened in September 2022. He apparently called and demanded R3,000 from the man implicated in the matter in exchange for making sure the docket disappears.
"Subsequent to reporting the matter to the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit the suspect was arrested during an undercover operation. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed the suspect is not a police officer."
The man is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrates' court on charges of corruption, fraud and impersonating a police officer.
