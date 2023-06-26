South Africa

Trial for Bester's former lawyer set to continue

26 June 2023 - 21:48
Two lawyers who withdrew from representing rapist and murderer Thabo Bester have dates in court this week and next week. File photo.
The matter of the lawyer who withdrew from representing convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been rolled over for trial on Tuesday.

Advocate Jeremiah Pela is accused of offering to accept a benefit and attempted extortion in relation to a security tender at a TVET college in the Free State in 2017. 

Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou asked to be recused when the case against Bester and eight other co-accused resumed in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court last week. 

National Prosecuting Authority  spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the trial will continue in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

Ndou is facing charges of attempted rape and assault. He was charged earlier this year and is out on R1,000 bail.

The trial was set for June 26 to 30.

