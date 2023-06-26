The University of South Africa (Unisa) is celebrating its 150th birthday on Monday. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Unisa 150th birthday celebration
The University of South Africa (Unisa) is celebrating its 150th birthday on Monday. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Unmarked assignments add to Unisa’s woes
Q&A with higher education minister Dr Blade Nzimande on corruption at universities
Unisa council ‘not properly constituted’, suspended registrar says in court papers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos