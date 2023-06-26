South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Unisa 150th birthday celebration

26 June 2023 - 10:33 By TIMESLIVE

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is celebrating its 150th birthday on Monday. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address.

