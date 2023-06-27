A Durban woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her head after she came under attack while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Edwin Swales Drive, south of the city, at about 6.30am.
He said police were on the scene when paramedics arrived.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the female believed to be in her early thirties who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head.
She showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.
The motive for the shooting has not been established.
“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban woman shot dead while driving to work
Image: ALS Paramedics
A Durban woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her head after she came under attack while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Edwin Swales Drive, south of the city, at about 6.30am.
He said police were on the scene when paramedics arrived.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the female believed to be in her early thirties who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head.
She showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.
The motive for the shooting has not been established.
“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Two, including teen boy, killed as bullets fly in Bethelsdorp
Would-be robbers nabbed for attack on SANParks workers
Two teenagers among three shot dead in Mitchells Plain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos