Durban woman shot dead while driving to work

27 June 2023 - 09:09
The scene of the shooting in Durban this morning
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her head after she came under attack while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Edwin Swales Drive, south of the city, at about 6.30am.

He said police were on the scene when paramedics arrived.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the female believed to be in her early thirties who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

She showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting has not been established.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

TimesLIVE

