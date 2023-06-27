South Africa

Search continues for Richards Bay man who disappeared in surf two days ago

27 June 2023 - 11:21
The NSRI along with police search and rescue are continuing their search for a Richards Bay man who went missing at a local beach on Sunday. File photo.
The NSRI along with police search and rescue are continuing their search for a Richards Bay man who went missing at a local beach on Sunday. File photo.
Image: NSRI

It is unclear whether a young Richards Bay man missing since Sunday was swimming or taking part in a baptism at a local beach.

Mike Pattison, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute in Richards Bay, said a crew was deployed after they received a report of a drowning at Durnford Beach on Sunday morning.

Rescue swimmers joined police search and rescue members to look for the 26-year-old man.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no signs of the man were found,” said Pattison.

The search is continuing.

“It remains unclear if the man was swimming with friends or taking part in a church baptism at the beach at the time.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Search continues for man who went missing in Cape Town four days ago

The National Sea Rescue Institute says ongoing efforts to find a 30-year-old man who went missing in the Keysers River in the southern suburbs of ...
News
1 week ago

Paramedics spent the night with injured fisherman on inaccessible Knysna beach

Paramedics spent the night on the beach in Knysna treating an injured fisherman, after he was pinned by a boulder that rolled onto him on Saturday ...
News
2 weeks ago

New NSRI vessel on 1,900km voyage to safeguard KZN north coast

A newly built rescue vessel, part of the National Sea Rescue Institute stable, is on a 1,900km voyage from Cape Town to Richards Bay where it will be ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely South Africa
  2. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  3. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula