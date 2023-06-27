South Africa

Teenagers bring violence home in curse of substance abuse

27 June 2023 - 07:33 By TimesLive
Police cannot decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges in GBV cases. Stock photo.
Police cannot decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges in GBV cases. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Domestic violence in the Cape metropole in the past fortnight is largely linked to teenage druggies, the latest cases show.

Metro police officers have responded to 33 GBV cases in Bishop Lavis, Eastridge, Macassar, Gugulethu and Delft in the past two weeks.

“In many of the incidents reported, the aggressors were children, some adults, but quite a few only in their teens, either threatening or assaulting parents or other family members,” MMC for safety and security JP Smith said.

“In many instances, domestic violence is linked to substance abuse, and we also notice an increase towards month-end. The onset of the school holidays is also something to consider, particularly if we take into account that home isn’t necessarily a safe space for everyone.”

In one of the latest incidents, officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect in Mfuleni in terms of the Domestic Violence Act on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. In all other instances recorded in the past week, however, the suspects had either left the premises, or the complainants declined to lay charges, or officers intervened by removing suspects from the home to other agreed-upon locations.

“Though we appreciate the complexity involved, it is very difficult for our officers to act decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges,” Smith said. “Officers can only do as much as the law and the complainants will allow them to.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Western Cape adds another psychiatric unit as drug abuse puts pressure on mental health services

Mental healthcare services in the Western Cape’s public health sector will be boosted by a new psychiatric wing being built by the provincial ...
News
2 months ago

Female rugby team seeks to keep girls off the streets in Zimbabwe

Rugby is making inroads in the countryside, where it offers a release from the woes of poverty, early marriage and unemployment.
News
3 weeks ago

Will South Africa's plan to supply methadone to curb heroin addiction be successful?

By 2028 South Africa wants to have medicines such as methadone available at state clinics to help those addicted to opioids such as heroin get off ...
News
1 month ago

Psychiatrists call for government to invest more in mental healthcare

The South African Society of Psychiatrists has called for the government to invest more in mental healthcare at community level.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely South Africa
  2. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  3. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula