Domestic violence in the Cape metropole in the past fortnight is largely linked to teenage druggies, the latest cases show.
Metro police officers have responded to 33 GBV cases in Bishop Lavis, Eastridge, Macassar, Gugulethu and Delft in the past two weeks.
“In many of the incidents reported, the aggressors were children, some adults, but quite a few only in their teens, either threatening or assaulting parents or other family members,” MMC for safety and security JP Smith said.
“In many instances, domestic violence is linked to substance abuse, and we also notice an increase towards month-end. The onset of the school holidays is also something to consider, particularly if we take into account that home isn’t necessarily a safe space for everyone.”
In one of the latest incidents, officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect in Mfuleni in terms of the Domestic Violence Act on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. In all other instances recorded in the past week, however, the suspects had either left the premises, or the complainants declined to lay charges, or officers intervened by removing suspects from the home to other agreed-upon locations.
“Though we appreciate the complexity involved, it is very difficult for our officers to act decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges,” Smith said. “Officers can only do as much as the law and the complainants will allow them to.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Teenagers bring violence home in curse of substance abuse
Image: 123RF
Domestic violence in the Cape metropole in the past fortnight is largely linked to teenage druggies, the latest cases show.
Metro police officers have responded to 33 GBV cases in Bishop Lavis, Eastridge, Macassar, Gugulethu and Delft in the past two weeks.
“In many of the incidents reported, the aggressors were children, some adults, but quite a few only in their teens, either threatening or assaulting parents or other family members,” MMC for safety and security JP Smith said.
“In many instances, domestic violence is linked to substance abuse, and we also notice an increase towards month-end. The onset of the school holidays is also something to consider, particularly if we take into account that home isn’t necessarily a safe space for everyone.”
In one of the latest incidents, officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect in Mfuleni in terms of the Domestic Violence Act on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. In all other instances recorded in the past week, however, the suspects had either left the premises, or the complainants declined to lay charges, or officers intervened by removing suspects from the home to other agreed-upon locations.
“Though we appreciate the complexity involved, it is very difficult for our officers to act decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges,” Smith said. “Officers can only do as much as the law and the complainants will allow them to.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Western Cape adds another psychiatric unit as drug abuse puts pressure on mental health services
Female rugby team seeks to keep girls off the streets in Zimbabwe
Will South Africa's plan to supply methadone to curb heroin addiction be successful?
Psychiatrists call for government to invest more in mental healthcare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos