A panel chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo is interviewing shortlisted candidates for a vacancy in the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Interviews for Electoral Commission vacancy
A panel chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo is interviewing shortlisted candidates for a vacancy in the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘Judges are not demigods’ — ANC tells Zondo to respect separation of powers
State capture report recommendations ‘still in a holding pattern’ one year later
JJ TABANE | State capture continues unabated: same script, different cast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos