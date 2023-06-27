South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Interviews for Electoral Commission vacancy

27 June 2023 - 09:20 By TImesLIVE

A panel chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo is interviewing shortlisted candidates for a vacancy in the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Judges are not demigods’ — ANC tells Zondo to respect separation of powers

“There's nothing wrong [with] criticising judgments, but you must be factual. Judges are not demigods."
Politics
1 day ago

State capture report recommendations ‘still in a holding pattern’ one year later

The recommendations made by chief justice Raymond Zondo after the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture are "still in a holding pattern" ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

JJ TABANE | State capture continues unabated: same script, different cast

As many as 98 ANC members were mentioned in the state capture report — not one has been reprimanded by the party
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely South Africa
  2. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  3. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula