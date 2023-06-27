Who is Nicole Barlow, according to her social media, and what has she said?
Nicole Barlow has come under fire for her tweet about ANC minister Gwede Mantashe, which said, “We missed an opportunity to do a Chris Hani on him....".
Chris Hani was assassinated by Janusz Waluś, a Polish immigrant on April 10 1993. Hani was a fierce opposer of the apartheid government and the leader of the SACP.
Barlow tweeted an apology after her tweet went viral.
Who is Nicole Barlow?
Barlow's social media profiles reveal a picture of who the self-proclaimed author portrays herself to be.
She describes herself as an activist against government corruption, an environmentalist, public speaker and author of a published book: Fuelling environmental corruption: Exposing the murky world of government and corporate collusion.
She has been vocal on social media, posting staunch and insulting images and allegations against political figures.
In one, Barlow insulted minister of police Bheki Cele by posting a derogatory picture of him in a tweet where she supports South Africans becoming 'responsible gun owners'. She refers to Cele as a d**khead in one post and as a 'prat in a hat' in another.
She also called the EFF “Terrorists in little red onesies” as she slammed their national shutdown protest in a video recorded in March.
Piss off, the only way we can protect ourselves is by becoming responsible gun owners. Your time, energy and money would be better spent getting rid of this dickhead and fixing the corrupt and useless police 👇 pic.twitter.com/qGlk2Zw2QC— Nicole Barlow (@Nicole_Barlow1) June 23, 2023
Barlow is critical of Covid-19 vaccines
Barlow declared she was admitted to hospital on February 11 2022 after reportedly having a Covid-19 vaccination. She posted her alleged medical records as proof of her hospitalisation and criticising Covid-19 vaccines as “poison”.
I had a heart attack within 50 minutes of having the Pfizer COVID vaccine, and I had to be resuscitated in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. It's an absolute miracle I'm alive today. Those vaccines are pure poison...— Nicole Barlow (@Nicole_Barlow1) June 22, 2023
Critic of LGBTQI+ gender ideology in schools
“Our schools should be #LGBTQFreeZones” is a hashtag Barlow retweeted when she addressed Western Cape DA members Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen about gender ideology in South African schools by referencing an article: “LGBTQ+ friendly policy set for WC schools in near future”.
Dear @helenzille— Nicole Barlow (@Nicole_Barlow1) June 18, 2023
I thank you for your time and the response to my request for clarity on the Draft Guidelines on Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation in Public Schools of the Western Cape Education Department. Below, I include a screenshot of your response.
With all due… pic.twitter.com/BK2PGMwStj
Animal lover and owner of a pit bull
In a video post in 2022, Barlow said she will be fundraising for animals, especially pit bulls who were “viciously demonised” by the public and the media. Referencing her own pit bull pet, she said they are not the problem but the people who own them are the issue.
'Media is corrupt and lying to you'
Barlow lambastes the majority of media houses as being captured and dishonest. She mentions this in a video from this year where she explains her support of controversial UK media figure Katie Hopkins.
“Most of the reasons why [Katie Hopkins] is vilified, is she calls out the media bulls**t'. all the time. She calls them out for the lies they perpetuate. Like me, Katie spends her time investigating the stories behind the story they are giving you. What you see and what you read is never the real story.”
Barlow said she has worked for children and animals her whole life and has created multiple fundraisers for vulnerable groups.
According to her book's website, Barlow says she is committed to seeing justice done in South Africa.
“I have no publishing accolades to my name nor any notable achievements in the esteemed world of academia, what I do have is an overwhelming desire to see justice done and the environment saved and preserved for future generations. This cannot be achieved however if we do not expose and eradicate corruption in the development sector.”
