Who is Nicole Barlow, according to her social media, and what has she said?

'Media is corrupt and lying to you'

Barlow lambastes the majority of media houses as being captured and dishonest. She mentions this in a video from this year where she explains her support of controversial UK media figure Katie Hopkins.

“Most of the reasons why [Katie Hopkins] is vilified, is she calls out the media bulls**t'. all the time. She calls them out for the lies they perpetuate. Like me, Katie spends her time investigating the stories behind the story they are giving you. What you see and what you read is never the real story.”

Barlow said she has worked for children and animals her whole life and has created multiple fundraisers for vulnerable groups.

According to her book's website, Barlow says she is committed to seeing justice done in South Africa.

“I have no publishing accolades to my name nor any notable achievements in the esteemed world of academia, what I do have is an overwhelming desire to see justice done and the environment saved and preserved for future generations. This cannot be achieved however if we do not expose and eradicate corruption in the development sector.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.