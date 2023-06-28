South Africa

900 guns off the streets in six weeks: Gauteng police crack down

28 June 2023 - 13:15 By TimesLive
All the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they can be linked to reported crimes.
All the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they can be linked to reported crimes.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police are doubling down their efforts to recover unlicensed firearms and ammunition in circulation.

In partnership with other law enforcement agencies, Business Against Crime South Africa's Eyes and Ears Initiative partners and other crime-fighting stakeholders have collectively contributed to the recovery of more than 900 unlicensed firearms and nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition over six weeks from May 15 to June 26 2023.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said 370 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

All the firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they can be linked to reported crimes.

“A firearm is known to be a weapon of choice in the commission of serious and violent crimes,” Masondo said.

“These operational successes, among other recoveries, are the result of SAPS Gauteng's multidisciplinary crime-fighting efforts that include high-density operations, routine crime-prevention patrols, random stop-and-searches and vehicle checkpoints. Unlicensed firearms and ammunition are also recovered through community tip-offs.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “I would like to thank our members and all our crime-fighting partners for consistently achieving these operational successes. Let's continue to remain fierce in our fight against crime towards a safer and secure province for all.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Operation Okae Molao in all provinces as Operation Shanela

Police minister Bheki Ceke says the service expanded Gauteng's “Operation Okae Molao” nationally as Operation Shanela from May, and this gives police ...
News
6 hours ago

Man in court over 42 firearms after Hawks swoop on private security firm

A 57-year-old man was expected in court on Thursday for the alleged possession of 42 firearms after an investigation by the Hawks into the existence ...
News
5 days ago

Crime hotspot Diepsloot flares up again

At least 20 people were killed in Diepsloot, northern Johannesburg, in the first three months of the year (January to March), making it one of the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  3. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  4. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  5. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Metro cop gunned down in street allegedly by SAPS officer