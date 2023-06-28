South Africa

City of Joburg inspector fines Shoprite store, then asks for bribe

28 June 2023 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE
A City of Johannesburg environmental inspector has been fined an effective R10,000 for corruption. Stock photo.
A City of Johannesburg environmental inspector has been fined an effective R10,000 for corruption.

Hlengani Voster Maluleke, 41, was sentenced by the Brixton magistrate’s court earlier this month to a fine of R20,000, half of which was suspended for five years, alternatively four years imprisonment.

Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said Maluleke had conducted an inspection at the Brixton Shoprite in July last year. He reported finding inconsistencies in the store, for which he issued a fine of R5,000. Two days later, he visited the store again and asked for R1,000 to quash the fine.

This was reported to the Hawks for investigation, which led to his arrest when he came to collect the cash.

