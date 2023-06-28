Diepkloof hostel dwellers speak of 20 years of bucket toilets amid a developing township

Addressing Gwamanda in a hall packed with other hostel dwellers, Khoza told city officials that their plea was to get proper sanitation.
Image: Alaister Russell
One of the indunas (community leaders) from the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto says they have been neglected for many years and left to live in dilapidated conditions without the provision of basic services.
Sibongiseni Khoza has been staying at the hostel since 2003. He said the bucket system toilets, which were initially introduced as a temporary measure, have become a permanent feature in the hostel.
“We have been subjected to use these toilets for more than 20 years,” he said.
"We need flushing toilets. Go to Orange Farm, it is a new informal settlement and today it has developed, there are flushing toilets but not here in Diepkloof," said Khoza.
Residents from the hostel embarked on a violent protest on Monday - the third time this month.
This prompted the City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, to visit the area on Wednesday and inspect the state of living conditions.
During Gwamanda's visit, Khoza admitted that residents were illegally connecting electricity. This after City Power reportedly failed to complete the project of electrifying the hostel.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Addressing Gwamanda in a hall packed with other hostel dwellers, Khoza told city officials that their plea was to get proper sanitation.
“We need water, toilets and electricity. There is nothing as painful as when a person judges you without seeing how dire the situation is. Go to townships and see how many people pay for services,” he said, referring to the notion that residents in the hostel didn’t want to pay for services.
“With this bucket system toilet, there are some people who are benefiting. If you look at these toilets, they have been here for 20 years and someone is benefiting,” he said.
Gwamanda said residents' living conditions in the hostel were disheartening.
He told residents at the hall that their situation should not be like that after 29 years of democracy.
“They showed me the toilets. I saw them and I won't talk about them,” he said.
Gwamanda said city officials had met with indunas and reached agreements to solve the plight in the hostel.
Speaking in vernacular, he said he wasn’t at the community to speak in English but to address the plight of residents.
“I don’t know which politician or political head that came before me. I don't know the promises they made at the time they came and spoke to you. I am not here to speak English, I am here to work with you and fix the problem in the hostel,” he said.
The executive director of the Johannesburg human settlements department, Patrick Phophi, apologised to the hostel dwellers for the state in which they were living.
“I apologise that the contractor of City Power left the work before it was done. [On Tuesday] On Monday I called City Power and the contractor. I didn't ask them - I told them that they must come back and finish their work. They are paid. They are not doing charity,” he said.
Mayor Gwamanda promises to address service delivery issues in Diepkloof hostel
He told dwellers that their hostel would be electrified.
“That is the commitment I am making. Tomorrow [Thursday] officials from the city and City Power will meet with indunas so that the problem will be addressed,” he said.
He told them that illegal connections should stop, since they will get electricity.
“The province gave you the toilets. I took a decision with Johannesburg Water. I gave them instructions that they should come and clean the toilets and give you more toilets,” he said.
Phophi added that Johannesburg Water would inspect the problem of water in the premises.
“I apologise but the work has started,” he said.
READ MORE
City Power to resume electrifying Diepkloof hostel after protest
Situation tense in Diepkloof as residents, police clash amid protest
JMPD monitoring Diepkloof as protest flares up for third time in one month
