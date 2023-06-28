A 51-year-old Durban man was forced to seek refuge in a tree after his vehicle was swept off a bridge into the flooded Umbilo River near Pinetown, west of Durban, on Tuesday night.
Clifford Ireland of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said they received a call for assistance at about 8.30pm.
“At least four vehicles had reportedly been washed off the Umbilo River bridge at Heaton Nicholls Drive in flash floods during a heavy downpour.”
“One vehicle had been stuck against a tree. The driver managed to free himself and climbed the tree to escape the fast-flowing flooded river that had broken its banks,” said Ireland.
He said the NSRI rescue team was joined by ambulance services and eThekwini fire and rescue.
“On arrival at the scene it was determined the Heaton Nicholl Drive side of the Umbilo River was under heavy floods. Heaton Nicholl Drive bridge was at least a metre under fast flowing water.
“NSRI swift water rescue swimmers approached the scene from the M13 freeway side.
“The man could be seen high in a tree with flood waters washing around and over his vehicle, which was on its side and appeared to be wrapped around the tree.”
Ireland said safety ropes were set up.
“A NSRI swimmer entered the chest deep water and reached the man. He was secured into a life-jacket and secured to the rescue swimmer.”
He said they were assisted out of the river once they reached the river bank.
“The man was medically assessed by paramedics. He was not injured.”
The man was driven home by a NSRI team.
TimesLIVE
Durban man rescued from tree after vehicle swept into flooded river during storm
Image: NSRI
