South Africa

IN PICS | Diepsloot residents continue with protests

28 June 2023 - 14:33 By Mahlohonolo Magadla
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Residents of Diepsloot have resumed their protest action against rampant crime in the area.

The protest comes after a deadline set by the Diepsloot Community Forum and church leaders for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the crisis which has gripped the township was missed.

The wave of violence in Diepsloot was triggered by the death of former community policing forum leader John Makola who was gunned down two weeks ago when he was responding to a call for help from a shopkeeper who was being robbed.

In his address to the crowd and media, protest leader Lefa Nkala said the community would not allow anyone to stop them from protesting.

“We are burning tyres because we are speaking their language but we've got our own language as people from this township. Diepsloot is ours and as they have lined up to stop us from passing that space, we will go to them and tell them that we won't do certain things but they should allow us to continue,” he said.

Diepsloot residents continue with protest as President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to meet deadline.

Here's a look inside the protest:

Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents of Diepsloot say they have a right to protest against criminality plaguing the area.
Residents of Diepsloot say they have a right to protest against criminality plaguing the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele
A large rubbish skip is placed across the road as residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
A large rubbish skip is placed across the road as residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Fed up residents of Diepsloot continue to protest against criminality in the area.
Fed up residents of Diepsloot continue to protest against criminality in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station.

Tyres burnt and placed in the road in Diepsloot as residents protest against criminality.
Tyres burnt and placed in the road in Diepsloot as residents protest against criminality.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Residents of Diepsloot protest against criminality in the area on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Image: Thulani Mbele

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  3. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  4. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  5. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station