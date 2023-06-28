Residents of Diepsloot have resumed their protest action against rampant crime in the area.
The protest comes after a deadline set by the Diepsloot Community Forum and church leaders for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the crisis which has gripped the township was missed.
The wave of violence in Diepsloot was triggered by the death of former community policing forum leader John Makola who was gunned down two weeks ago when he was responding to a call for help from a shopkeeper who was being robbed.
In his address to the crowd and media, protest leader Lefa Nkala said the community would not allow anyone to stop them from protesting.
“We are burning tyres because we are speaking their language but we've got our own language as people from this township. Diepsloot is ours and as they have lined up to stop us from passing that space, we will go to them and tell them that we won't do certain things but they should allow us to continue,” he said.
IN PICS | Diepsloot residents continue with protests
Image: Thulani Mbele
Diepsloot residents continue with protest as President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to meet deadline.
Here's a look inside the protest:
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station.
