'It's painful that people are making assumptions about him', says sister of JMPD cop killed in Braam shooting

She was speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of a memorial service held for her brother at the JMPD offices in Johannesburg.
Colleagues, friends, and family gathered at the JMPD premises to pay their last respects to Sibusiso of Naledi, Soweto, who had been working in the JMPD for 16 years.
In a video clip circulated on the internet, the two officers, said to be off-duty at the time, were in an altercation.
In the video, Zikalala can be seen with a gun in hand and threatening to assault an SAPS officer, who at the time is in a vehicle.
Efforts from a bystander to seemingly quell the confrontation prove fruitless.
The armed Zikala is then seen pulling his opponent, trying to yank him out of the driver’s seat. Suddenly, gunshots can be heard, and Zikalala falls to the ground before going motionless.
The gunshots were seemingly fired by the person in the car who Zikalala was seen tugging at.
In a sombre memorial service, Zikalala's colleagues commended him, saying he was dedicated to serving the residents of Johannesburg.
An officer who worked closely with Zikalala fondly characterised him as a brave, passionate, and stubborn policeman who was dedicated to his work.
Identified as Zingi, the colleague said she would be assigned to stakeouts with Zikalala and he taught her a great deal about the job while also looking out for his colleagues.
The sister of Constable Sibusiso Zikalala, the Johannesburg metro cop who was shot dead, allegedly by a SAPS member in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning , said the family is devastated by the comments made on social media about the video showing the deadly altercation.
Lindiwe Zikalala told TimesLIVE it was unfortunate that her brother's death was a trending topic on social media.
"There's a lot of speculations to the story. Whatever they saw was only one side. At the end of the day, there's not much we can do about social media because this matter is out of our control. People will decide what they want to believe but the truth will prevail and come out.
"The videos are trending and people are saying stuff about my brother and they forget that this is somebody's son, brother, and husband," Lindiwe said.
