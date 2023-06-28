A bus with 40 passengers collided with a truck on Tuesday on the N1 20km outside Bloemfontein towards Winburg.
One passenger died at the scene of the accident. Nineteen of the injured, 12 female and seven male, were admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital.
Mondli Mvambi, Free State health spokesperson said only one patient was still being treated but was expected to return home soon. The others had all been discharged.
"Of 19 patients, seven were children ranging from two years to 18 years. Food parcels were arranged [for those discharged]. Debriefing and counselling was done to the patients by the hospital social worker."
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Patients from major Free State accident released from hospital
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
A bus with 40 passengers collided with a truck on Tuesday on the N1 20km outside Bloemfontein towards Winburg.
One passenger died at the scene of the accident. Nineteen of the injured, 12 female and seven male, were admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital.
Mondli Mvambi, Free State health spokesperson said only one patient was still being treated but was expected to return home soon. The others had all been discharged.
"Of 19 patients, seven were children ranging from two years to 18 years. Food parcels were arranged [for those discharged]. Debriefing and counselling was done to the patients by the hospital social worker."
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Former police captain sentenced for trying to defraud RAF
Poor road conditions the sole cause of motor bike crash, says court
Six killed in horror bus crash on N2 in Western Cape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos