South Africa

Patients from major Free State accident released from hospital

28 June 2023 - 16:32
On Tuesday, June 27 2023, a bus collided with a truck about 20km outside Bloemfontein towards Winburg near the Glen exit point. File image.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A bus with 40 passengers collided with a truck on Tuesday on the N1 20km outside Bloemfontein towards Winburg.

One passenger died at the scene of the accident. Nineteen of the injured, 12 female and seven male, were admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital.

Mondli Mvambi, Free State health spokesperson said only one patient was still being treated but was expected to return home soon. The others had all been discharged.

"Of 19 patients, seven were children ranging from two years to 18 years. Food parcels were arranged [for those discharged]. Debriefing and counselling was done to the patients by the hospital social worker."

TimesLIVE

