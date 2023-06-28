South Africa

Police sergeant guns down mother of his child at her workplace

28 June 2023 - 12:10
“Incidents of domestic violence are heartbreaking because innocent children are often left destitute. What is more concerning in this incident is that the suspect is a police officer who should be protective” said Manamela.
“Incidents of domestic violence are heartbreaking because innocent children are often left destitute. What is more concerning in this incident is that the suspect is a police officer who should be protective” said Manamela.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A police sergeant in the detective services in Bushbuckridge has been charged with murder after fatally shooting the mother of his child multiple times at her workplace on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 10.55pm at a petrol station in Bushbuckridge.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said reports indicate that the 36-year-old victim, who was employed as a cashier, was in the kiosk behind the counter when the father of her three-year-old girl entered.

He said information indicates that the man was permitted by the security guard to enter as he was known to be a police officer who often visited the woman.

“After entering, it is said that an argument ensued. The member allegedly drew his service pistol during the heated conversation and shot her multiple times. The security guard managed to lock the suspect inside the kiosk before he and other employees ran for their lives,” he said.

Mohlala said police in Bushbuckridge swiftly responded and found the officer inside the kiosk.

“He was disarmed and arrested and charged for murder. The service firearm was seized for further investigation. Paramedics attended the scene, however the woman was certified dead,” Mohlala said.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will conduct an investigation.

Mohlala said the motive is unknown. However, domestic violence could not be ruled out.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the incident.

Manamela has urged SAPS members and the public to seek professional assistance from employee health and welfare or other relevant services rather than resorting to violence.

“Incidents of domestic violence are heartbreaking because innocent children are often left destitute. What is more concerning in this incident is that the suspect is a police officer who should be protective” said Manamela.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate court on Thursday on charges of murder.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Operation Okae Molao in all provinces as Operation Shanela

Police minister Bheki Ceke says the service expanded Gauteng's “Operation Okae Molao” nationally as Operation Shanela from May, and this gives police ...
News
6 hours ago

‘Violence in life of couple in 8-day-old baby rape, murder case’

Two days before a 36-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered his girlfriend’s eight-day-old baby, neighbours allegedly heard gunshots coming from ...
News
6 days ago

Trio nabbed 'stealing fuel' at depot

Three suspects have been arrested for "stealing fuel" during a business robbery at a depot in Piet Retief.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  3. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  4. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  5. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Metro cop gunned down in street allegedly by SAPS officer