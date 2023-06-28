South Africa

Six killed in another mass shooting in Durban

28 June 2023 - 11:40
Six people were killed and one seriously injured in the latest mass shooting in Mariannhill, KZN. Stock photo.
Six people were killed and one seriously injured in the latest mass shooting in Mariannhill, KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Six people were killed and one seriously injured in another mass shooting in Mariannhill, on the outskirts of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said the incident took place on Monday, at 3.30pm when a large group of men gathered at a house in Demat Road in Mariannhill for a meeting. 

It is alleged that some of the men opened fire on the group, fatally wounding six and injuring another, who is in hospital.

“The deceased’s ages range between 30 and 50,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker. 

Naicker said the motive for the shooting is unclear, and detectives from the provincial organised crime unit are investigating.

Durban woman shot dead while driving to work

A Durban woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her head after she came under attack while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

The area has become a breeding ground for mass shootings. This incident comes two weeks after police gunned down five men in Mariannhill, with one of the suspects being a wanted criminal in the area linked to about 20 offences including murder and hijacking.

The police said they received a tip-off about his whereabouts, and once they located him, they came under fire.

In February, five people were killed when at least three gunmen stormed two vehicle workshops in Mariannhill.

The men allegedly shot the owner and two others at one of the workshops. The owner and one other person died on the scene, while the third person was rushed to the hospital. The gunmen proceeded to the second workshop, where they shot and killed its owner and two others.

Police said nothing was reported robbed or stolen during the shooting.

Also in Mariannhill, seven people were killed in July last year when a group of men stormed a tuck shop and opened fire at patrons. Six men, aged between 30 and 65, died on the scene, and the seventh person, who was rushed to the hospital, died days later. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mzansi celebs react to fatal shooting involving metro cop and police officer

"It's like everyone, including the person taking the video, is desensitised," wrote Nadia Nakai.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Man linked to Imbali mass murder back in court, accomplice still on the run

A Pietermaritzburg man who faces 15 charges relating to the murder of 10 family members in Imbali made a brief appearance in court after he abandoned ...
News
1 day ago

Another fatal shooting at Glebelands Hostel after mass killing

Glebelands Hostel residents in Durban are living in fear after another resident was shot dead, allegedly on his way to work, just four days after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gunman killed, another in hospital and one in custody after KZN mass shooting

A group of brazen gunmen who stormed the home of the Memela family in Imbali, killing 10 people during the early hours of Friday, identified ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  3. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  4. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  5. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Metro cop gunned down in street allegedly by SAPS officer