Snowfall in Eastern Cape and cold to very cold conditions over the country this week

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned some road networks and mountain passes connecting communities in the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape could be closed on Thursday after potential disruptive snow on the roads and railways, especially during the morning hours.
According to the weather service, areas of potential impact include Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatiele, and there could be isolated loss of livestock in this region.
Saws said their counterparts in Lesotho have issued a forecast for bitterly cold temperatures with heavy snowfall over Lesotho and these conditions may spill over to QwaQwa in the north-eastern Free State.
It said these conditions are expected to result from the passage of a cut-off low which is situated along the West coast of the country.
“Very cold temperatures have already set in on the western regions of the Free State and North West Very cold conditions could claim livestock in places over the western region of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.
“Bursts of showers and excessive lightning may result in localised damage of infrastructure and settlements and isolated thunderstorms could produce strong, damaging winds. Swells may reach 6.5m offshore of the south coast of the Eastern Cape and those entering the harbour may cause a lot of boat movements which can damage vessels and break mooring lines,” it said.
Saws said disruptive rain in places impacted some communities along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday and the rainy conditions are likely to continue on and off into Wednesday.
It said wet and cold to very cold conditions are expected to spread to the central provinces of the country, with a risk of storms which may produce heavy downpours, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail.
The service said this may result in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements over the western parts of the Northern Cape.
“Widespread clearance is expected later on Thursday. The remainder of the week will see cool and largely rain-free conditions,” Saws said.
Snowfall in Eastern Cape and cold to very cold conditions over the country this week
