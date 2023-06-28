South Africa

WATCH | Three more suspects in Bester escape appear in Bloemfontein magistrate’s court

28 June 2023 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE

Another three suspects have been arrested in the Thabo Bester escape case and are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. This brings the total number of arrests to 12 since April this year.

