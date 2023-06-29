Police minister Bheki Cele has warned newly trained constables not to be tempted into corruption or take bribes from the public.
Cele this week welcomed 552 trained constables who completed their Basic Police Learning Development Programme.
Delivering the keynote address at the South African Police Service Academy in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Cele said the trainees are the final batch of Project 10,000 that was announced in 2022.
“We cannot wait to welcome you as you will be joining the multidisciplinary, high-density Operation Shanela that is being rolled out across all provinces since the beginning of last month,” said Cele.
“You have been equipped with substantial insight into legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. Therefore, at all times, be mindful that whatever action you take in executing your duties, is done within the confines of the law.
“Be wary of the temptation to commit corruption or conduct yourself in an unethical manner. This uniform must at all times be worn with pride and dignity, and abide by the SAPS Code of Conduct that was read out to you earlier. Don't get tempted for us to change that blue [uniform] to orange [overalls].
'Don't be tempted for us to change that blue uniform to orange overalls'- Cele warns new cops against corruption
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Police minister Bheki Cele has warned newly trained constables not to be tempted into corruption or take bribes from the public.
Cele this week welcomed 552 trained constables who completed their Basic Police Learning Development Programme.
Delivering the keynote address at the South African Police Service Academy in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Cele said the trainees are the final batch of Project 10,000 that was announced in 2022.
“We cannot wait to welcome you as you will be joining the multidisciplinary, high-density Operation Shanela that is being rolled out across all provinces since the beginning of last month,” said Cele.
“You have been equipped with substantial insight into legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. Therefore, at all times, be mindful that whatever action you take in executing your duties, is done within the confines of the law.
“Be wary of the temptation to commit corruption or conduct yourself in an unethical manner. This uniform must at all times be worn with pride and dignity, and abide by the SAPS Code of Conduct that was read out to you earlier. Don't get tempted for us to change that blue [uniform] to orange [overalls].
Operation Okae Molao in all provinces as Operation Shanela
Cele addressed the issue of police fitness, saying police should not gain weight as they need to be able to fight crime.
“Maybe we must make it a policy. Maybe for seven years after you get out of college you do not change the size of your uniform. If your uniform in a year or two begins to be too small or too big, we send you home rather than changing the uniform, so that you can stay fit in your uniform.
Cele also spoke about gender-based violence, rape, and crimes against women and children.
“When people go to community service centres you must jump and be at their service, especially women and children.
“Young men, when those women come to the police station because they have been abused by their husbands, boyfriends, fathers and uncles, you must take care of them and not ask them silly questions, subjecting them to secondary victimisation and making them feel like they have committed a crime themselves by being a woman.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Operation Okae Molao in all provinces as Operation Shanela
Former police captain sentenced for trying to defraud RAF
Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos