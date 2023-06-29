Two children died in a fire at their home in Doornkop, Soweto, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters responded to the fire. On arrival, they found the family and community members had extinguished the blaze in the bedroom, but two bodies were discovered.
“A toddler and a five-year-old died when the mattress they were sleeping on was burnt by an unattended candle,” she said.
Radebe-Kgiba said it was unfortunate that many house fires are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. “EMS urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
House fire claims lives of two children in Soweto
Image: City of Joburg EMS
Two children died in a fire at their home in Doornkop, Soweto, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters responded to the fire. On arrival, they found the family and community members had extinguished the blaze in the bedroom, but two bodies were discovered.
“A toddler and a five-year-old died when the mattress they were sleeping on was burnt by an unattended candle,” she said.
Radebe-Kgiba said it was unfortunate that many house fires are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. “EMS urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters
IN PICS | Siblings killed in Hillbrow fire ‘screamed for help’ before their deaths
Bail application postponed for three men linked to 13 deaths in KZN ‘drug den’ blaze
Child killed in KZN house fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos