Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi have been suspended pending an inquiry into delayed judgments.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed on Thursday that the two were handed official suspension notices, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa
“The decision to suspend is the decision of the president on the recommendation of the JSC. He signed the letters and issued the letters on Wednesday,” spokesperson advocate Sesi Baloyi told TimesLIVE.
The JSC recommended in April that the judges be suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry after complaints about them delaying judgments. It also proposed the judges, “during the period of suspension, finalise all matters presently before them”.
Gauteng deputy chief justice Aubrey Ledwaba announced at the last Senzo Meyiwa trial hearing in June that Maumela was unwell and a decision would be taken regarding his continued oversight in the matter.
Some of Maumela's judgments have been outstanding for between seven and 26 months.
The complaint against Mngqibisa-Thusi was based on 10 judgments, four of which were reserved for between 12 and 20 months, with the other six ranging from six to 11 months.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
JSC confirms suspension of two judges, including Senzo Meyiwa trial judge
The Judicial Service Commission recommended in April that judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended after complaints about the time it takes them to hand down judgments
Image: Thulani Mbele
Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi have been suspended pending an inquiry into delayed judgments.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed on Thursday that the two were handed official suspension notices, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa
“The decision to suspend is the decision of the president on the recommendation of the JSC. He signed the letters and issued the letters on Wednesday,” spokesperson advocate Sesi Baloyi told TimesLIVE.
The JSC recommended in April that the judges be suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry after complaints about them delaying judgments. It also proposed the judges, “during the period of suspension, finalise all matters presently before them”.
Gauteng deputy chief justice Aubrey Ledwaba announced at the last Senzo Meyiwa trial hearing in June that Maumela was unwell and a decision would be taken regarding his continued oversight in the matter.
Some of Maumela's judgments have been outstanding for between seven and 26 months.
The complaint against Mngqibisa-Thusi was based on 10 judgments, four of which were reserved for between 12 and 20 months, with the other six ranging from six to 11 months.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
JSC recommends tribunal probe possible impeachable conduct by two judges despite their health 'challenges'
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed after judge falls ill
‘When will it end?’: South Africans unhappy with Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delays
JSC slated for protecting infamous 'drunk judge' Motata instead of the judiciary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos