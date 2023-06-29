South Africa

JSC confirms suspension of two judges, including Senzo Meyiwa trial judge

The Judicial Service Commission recommended in April that judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended after complaints about the time it takes them to hand down judgments

29 June 2023 - 12:32
At the last hearing of the Senzo Meyiwa trial hearing in June, Gauteng deputy chief justice Aubrey Ledwaba said judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was unwell and a decision would be taken regarding his continued oversight in the matter.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi have been suspended pending an inquiry into delayed judgments.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed on Thursday that the two were handed official suspension notices, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa

“The decision to suspend is the decision of the president on the recommendation of the JSC. He signed the letters and issued the letters on Wednesday,” spokesperson advocate Sesi Baloyi told TimesLIVE.

The JSC recommended in April that the judges be suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry after complaints about them delaying judgments. It also proposed the judges, “during the period of suspension, finalise all matters presently before them”.

Gauteng deputy chief justice Aubrey Ledwaba announced at the last Senzo Meyiwa trial hearing in June that Maumela was unwell and a decision would be taken regarding his continued oversight in the matter.

Some of Maumela's judgments have been outstanding for between seven and 26 months.

The complaint against Mngqibisa-Thusi was based on 10 judgments, four of which were reserved for between 12 and 20 months, with the other six ranging from six to 11 months.

TimesLIVE

