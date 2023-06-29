In one of the latest incidents, a police sergeant in the detective services in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, has been charged with murder after fatally shooting the mother of his child multiple times at her workplace on Tuesday night.
The incident was strongly condemned by the SAPS provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.
In March, police in Mpumalanga launched an investigation after a police sergeant attached to protection and security services (PSS) allegedly shot a colonel at work then turned the gun on himself.
Also that month, a policewoman in Ikageleng, Zeerust was allegedly murdered by her police officer husband. The 48-year-old warrant officer killed his 44-year-old estranged wife and her male companion.
The police officer who was off-duty and was stationed at Nietverdiend, went to a house in Sandvlakte, where he allegedly fired several shots and instantly killed a 30-year-old man and his estranged wife, who was also a police officer, stationed at Kopfontein Port of Entry.
In April, a 39-year-old police sergeant, Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, allegedly gunned down his 35-year-old pregnant ex-wife at Brits Hospital.
The ex-wife, Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 35 who was working as a switchboard operator, was at the hospital entrance when the police officer, stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, Pretoria, fired several shots and instantly killed her.
He was charged with premeditated murder.
Meanwhile, in May, the family of Philasande Yende in Mpumalanga were left reeling after the boy was killed in a fight for electricity. Yende was shot in the head, allegedly by a police officer using live ammunition, after being caught up in a protest over electricity in KwaGuqa township in Emalahleni.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Trigger-happy cops: Deadly shooting incidents involving police officers
Image: 123RF
South Africans have been weighing in on a fatal shooting that took place at a Braamfontein liquor outlet on Monday involving two law enforcement officers.
Some have responded with shock and dismay at the incident. A video of the incident, in which a member of the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) was allegedly gunned down by a police officer, has been circulating on social media, opening up debates about officers involved in gun violence.
In the video, the off-duty JMPD officer in a white shirt holding a gun can be seen making attempts to get close to the police officer in the white car but is blocked by another man standing in front of the opened driver door where the officer is sitting inside. The gun-wielding JMPD officer can also be heard shouting “take it out”. After moving in front of the door still shouting, multiple gunshots go off as he is shot and falls to the ground.
The shot JMPD officer was identified as Const Sibusiso Zikalala of Naledi, Soweto, who had been working in the JMPD for 16 years. According to the JMPD, he was working in the K9 unit where they deal with high-profile cases involving syndicates and drug-related matters.
Since the beginning of the year, TimesLIVE has reported on more than five shooting incidents involving police officers.
In one of the latest incidents, a police sergeant in the detective services in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, has been charged with murder after fatally shooting the mother of his child multiple times at her workplace on Tuesday night.
The incident was strongly condemned by the SAPS provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.
In March, police in Mpumalanga launched an investigation after a police sergeant attached to protection and security services (PSS) allegedly shot a colonel at work then turned the gun on himself.
Also that month, a policewoman in Ikageleng, Zeerust was allegedly murdered by her police officer husband. The 48-year-old warrant officer killed his 44-year-old estranged wife and her male companion.
The police officer who was off-duty and was stationed at Nietverdiend, went to a house in Sandvlakte, where he allegedly fired several shots and instantly killed a 30-year-old man and his estranged wife, who was also a police officer, stationed at Kopfontein Port of Entry.
In April, a 39-year-old police sergeant, Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, allegedly gunned down his 35-year-old pregnant ex-wife at Brits Hospital.
The ex-wife, Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 35 who was working as a switchboard operator, was at the hospital entrance when the police officer, stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, Pretoria, fired several shots and instantly killed her.
He was charged with premeditated murder.
Meanwhile, in May, the family of Philasande Yende in Mpumalanga were left reeling after the boy was killed in a fight for electricity. Yende was shot in the head, allegedly by a police officer using live ammunition, after being caught up in a protest over electricity in KwaGuqa township in Emalahleni.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer
Police sergeant guns down mother of his child at her workplace
900 guns off the streets in six weeks: Gauteng police crack down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos