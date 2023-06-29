South Africa

Witness Protection Act changes available for public comment

29 June 2023 - 23:02
Whistlerblower Babita Deokaran was shot dead in 2021 when she stopped outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, shortly after dropping her daughter off at school.
Whistlerblower Babita Deokaran was shot dead in 2021 when she stopped outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, shortly after dropping her daughter off at school.
Image: Supplied

The department of justice and constitutional development has made recommendations on reforming the whistleblowing legislative landscape available for public comment by the minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola.

The recommendations are based on research and comparative analysis of whistleblower systems in various countries worldwide.

The research and recommendations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector on October 24, 2022.

 

The justice department is reviewing the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to give effect to the commission's recommendations on the protection of whistleblowers.

"Whilst government continues to acknowledge the bravery of whistleblowers who speak up to ensure justice is served. Unfortunately, there are strong trends of retaliation from those who want to silence them. As such, whistleblowing is a complicated and often risky position to take.

"This will ensure, among other things, that whistleblowers receive the protections afforded by the UN Convention Against Corruption and that whistleblowers have immunity from criminal or civil action arising from honest disclosures," said Chrispin  Phiri, spokesperson of justice and correctional services.

These changes could positively impact promoting transparency and accountability in various sectors.

"The discussion document recommends that whistleblowers be offered the necessary legal and emotional assistance to help them navigate the complicated legal system and deal with the emotional challenges that come with it.

"These recommendations are designed to create a comforting and supportive environment for whistleblowers, encourage accountability and transparency, and inspire more people to speak up against fraud and corruption in our society," said Phiri.

Comments can be sent to: whistleblowingreforms@justice.gov.za. The deadline for comments is August 15,  2023.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Protection of whistle-blowers is important, says Makhura after Gauteng suspensions

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday said the protection of whistle-blowers and witnesses is extremely important in the fight against corruption.
Politics
9 months ago

Labour caucus rejects suspension of Tembisa Hospital CEO

The institutional labour caucus at the Tembisa Hospital has rejected the suspension of CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi.
News
9 months ago

Gauteng health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended as SIU begins probe

The Gauteng government on Friday placed Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi on precautionary ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  3. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  4. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa
  5. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station