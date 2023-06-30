South Africa

WATCH | How much is the sugar tax on a can of Coke?

30 June 2023 - 10:49 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Dylan Bush and Linda Pretorius

Soft drink manufacturers in South Africa have been paying a “sugar tax” since 2018 to encourage them to decrease how much sugar goes into their drinks.

We show you how to calculate the sugar tax paid on a can of Coke in this short video.

Supplied
Bhekisisa Supplied
Image: Bhekisisa

The World Health Organisation advised you shouldn’t have more than 60g of sugar per day to stay healthy.

But how much sugar goes into a 300ml can of coke?

