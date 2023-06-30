Two former tellers at the South African Post Office (Sapo) in Butterworth have been arrested for alleged fraud involving R4.1m in South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds.
The case was investigated by the Hawks in a joint operation with Sapo and the National Prosecuting Authority. The two were arrested on Thursday.
“Both suspects were responsible for making Sassa payments at a cash pay point,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“Between September 2020 and April 2022, they allegedly colluded in common purpose to unlawfully and intentionally flout social grant payment procedure and diverted the transactions into their pockets.”
Eastern Cape head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for “rooting out those allegedly stealing from the poor”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Post Office tellers ‘stole R4.1m’ from social grant payments in Eastern Cape
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter
Two former tellers at the South African Post Office (Sapo) in Butterworth have been arrested for alleged fraud involving R4.1m in South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds.
The case was investigated by the Hawks in a joint operation with Sapo and the National Prosecuting Authority. The two were arrested on Thursday.
“Both suspects were responsible for making Sassa payments at a cash pay point,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“Between September 2020 and April 2022, they allegedly colluded in common purpose to unlawfully and intentionally flout social grant payment procedure and diverted the transactions into their pockets.”
Eastern Cape head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for “rooting out those allegedly stealing from the poor”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Former post office manager bust for 'R1.2m Sassa fraud'
Sassa pension cards the new diamonds for Northern Cape shop owners
Four women arrested for claiming R285,000 in Sassa grants for ‘ghost’ children
R350 grant rollout extended to 2024, do I need to reapply?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos