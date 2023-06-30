Study: Inmates nine times more likely to contract TB than general population

The risk of inmates contracting tuberculosis is nine times higher than for the rest of society, with Africa registering the highest incidence rate among the various global regions.

This is according to a study published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

The study team consisted of researchers from across the world, analysing data from 193 countries from 2000 to 2019.

They found that about 125,105 of the 11-million people incarcerated globally developed TB in 2019 — a rate of 1,148 cases per 100,000 people per year. This was significantly higher than the global incidence rate among all people — 127 cases per 100,000 people per year.

However, the case detection rate was just 53% of all TB cases in prisons globally. Furthermore, the researchers found a strong relationship between country-level tuberculosis incidence rates and overcrowding in prisons.