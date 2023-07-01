South Africa

Glenn Agliotti dies in Joburg hospital

01 July 2023 - 14:07
Glenn Agliotti.
Glenn Agliotti.
Image: THE TIMES/LEBOHANG MASHILOANE

Glenn Agliotti, who stood trial for Brett Kebble's 2005 murder, has died.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE on Saturday that an inquest docket has been opened at Douglasdale police station, after the death of Agliotti.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. He died in hospital in Johannesburg last night after he fell ill,” he said.

He wouldn’t give more details about his death.

“For more information you can check with the family,” Masondo said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Agliotti testifies in Paparas drug trial

Freed murder accused Glenn Agliotti was in court again, testifying in the Paparas drug trial, the SABC reported. Stephen Paparas, his father ...
News
12 years ago

Taxman after Kebble killer for hit money

THE taxman is after Brett Kebble's assassin, Mikey Schultz, for unpaid tax - including an amount for the blood money he received for killing Kebble ...
Lifestyle
9 years ago

Selebi called an "arrogant liar"

The prosecution in the corruption trial for former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi concluded its often heated, nine-day cross-examination ...
News
13 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business forum allegedly takes over MUT security ‘forcefully’ News
  2. Organisation calls for boycott of Durban July as 'celebration of British ... South Africa
  3. We’re in a crisis with these heavy rains and we need to pray, says Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media