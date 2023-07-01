Two men were shot dead and another injured in a shooting incident in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday night.
IPSS said its paramedics arrived on the scene to find the men had been shot multiple times, with two declared dead on the scene. The other man, who had a gunshot wound to his head, was stabilised and taken to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police, said IPSS.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two shot dead in Tongaat
Image: 123RF
Two men were shot dead and another injured in a shooting incident in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday night.
IPSS said its paramedics arrived on the scene to find the men had been shot multiple times, with two declared dead on the scene. The other man, who had a gunshot wound to his head, was stabilised and taken to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police, said IPSS.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Six killed in another mass shooting in Durban
Trigger-happy cops: Deadly shooting incidents involving police officers
Police sergeant guns down mother of his child at her workplace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos