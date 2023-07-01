South Africa

Tzaneen hit by a slight earthquake

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake comes just three weeks after Johannesburg was shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.4

01 July 2023 - 15:58
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning.
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning.
A slight earthquake was felt in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday morning, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed. 

Spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the earthquake occurred at about 7.53am. 

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 3.1, as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located in Nkambako village, northeast of Tzaneen,” she said. 

The council encouraged the public to record their experiences using its online questionnaire. The CGS is the custodian of the SANSN, which monitors seismic wave activities throughout the country.  

The quake comes two days after another earthquake in Johannesburg on Thursday. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake originated in Soweto. Three weeks ago Johannesburg residents were shaken by an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4. The earthquake originated in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine, on June 10.

TimesLIVE

