President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3% increase in the salaries of all public office bearers.
His office said the determination follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, submitted to the president in April.
The commission had recommended 3.8% salary increment but Ramaphosa had taken into account the “serious economic challenges facing the country”.
Public service salaries to increase by 3%, slightly down on requested hike
Image: 123RF/MOOV STOCK
