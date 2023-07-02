South Africa

Public service salaries to increase by 3%, slightly down on requested hike

02 July 2023 - 15:10 By TimesLive
Government employees will receive a 3% salary increase, amid a tough economic environment.
Government employees will receive a 3% salary increase, amid a tough economic environment.
Image: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3% increase in the salaries of all public office bearers.

His office said the determination follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, submitted to the president in April.

The commission had recommended 3.8% salary increment but Ramaphosa had taken into account the “serious economic challenges facing the country”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Municipal politics is killing small businesses

Until the interests of local businesses are put ahead of party political interests the dire situation in towns across the country will continue to ...
Business Times
2 months ago

Structural reforms critical for economic growth, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his economic structural reform project is beginning to yield results
Politics
2 weeks ago

Treasury helps to get 200,000 into work

Having secured nearly 200,000 permanent jobs for South Africans, the National Treasury’s jobs fund is eyeing employment-creation opportunities in IT, ...
Business Times
17 hours ago

SEAD-SA project gives insight into economic activities in cities, regions

The launch of the spatial economic activity data-South Africa (SEAD-SA) programme will go a long way towards deepening understanding of the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  2. We’re in a crisis with these heavy rains and we need to pray, says Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media