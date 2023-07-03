South Africa

Baby and toddler among 15 fatalities in 'freak' Eastern Cape crash

03 July 2023 - 10:25 By TimesLive
Fifteen people were killed in a crash on the N9 in the Karoo. Stock image
Image: 123RF/ ELIZABETH CREGO

All 15 occupants of a minibus taxi died in what could be described as a freak accident involving a truck and a fully loaded taxi on the N9 in Middelburg, the Eastern Cape transport department said on Monday.

The crash took place at about 11pm on Sunday night.

Preliminary information received showed a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control, the department said.

“As the driver was trying it regain control, its trailer gave in and fell over, right at the moment as a fully loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving [in] the opposite direction.

“The minibus taxi was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Western Cape while the truck was going the opposite direction.

“The trailer crushed the taxi, killing everybody inside it.”

Nine women and four men were killed, along with a two-year-old child and a two-month-old baby.

TimesLIVE

